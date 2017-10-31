Search
Home Crime and Court Reputed Gangster Killed on Mountain View Ave

Reputed Gangster Killed on Mountain View Ave

Oct 31, 2017Crime and Court0

1

A reputed gangster and murder accused was this afternoon shot and killed along Mountain View Avenue in Kingston.

The dead man is Mawaldi Harley also known as Waldie.

Police say the incident happened about twelve thirty this afternoon.

Four other persons were shot and injured during the incident.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says the incident happened after the accused was returning from court.

The police are investigating the incident.

–30–

Previous PostJLP & PNP Confident of Victory as Polls Close

Related articles

It’s DUNN! – JLP Victorious in SE St Mary

Oct 31, 2017

KC Ready to Begin Walker Cup Defense

Oct 31, 2017

Dalton Wint Appointed JFF General Secretary

Oct 31, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS