Reputed Gangster Killed on Mountain View Ave

A reputed gangster and murder accused was this afternoon shot and killed along Mountain View Avenue in Kingston.

The dead man is Mawaldi Harley also known as Waldie.

Police say the incident happened about twelve thirty this afternoon.

Four other persons were shot and injured during the incident.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay says the incident happened after the accused was returning from court.

The police are investigating the incident.

