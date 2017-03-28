Reputed Klansman Leader, Tesha Miller, in Bahamian Police Custody

Nationwide News has learnt that the reputed leader of the Spanish Town-based Klansman gang, Tesha Miller, is in police custody in the Bahamas.

Two senior law enforcement sources in Jamaica confirmed to our news center this morning that Miller has been jailed by Bahamian authorities.

It’s understood that Miller was taken into custody yesterday on suspicion that he illegally entered the Bahamas.

It’s further understood that efforts are reportedly being made to have him deported to Jamaica.

It’s not immediately clear when he’ll be deported.

Tesha Miller has been wanted by police in Jamaica for questioning for the past seven months.

In August, the Counter Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, C-TOC asked Miller to make himself available for questioning at the Major Investigation Division on Spanish Town Road, Kingston.

Miller subsequently fled the island.

The Police want to question Miller about a flare up in violence in Spanish Town St. Catherine last year.

Miller was told to report to the Police shortly after his deportation from the United States where he had been in custody for illegal entry.

The Police announced last year that since his return to Jamaica, the St Catherine North Division recorded a sharp increase in murders.

In 2009, Miller was denied entry by immigration authorities into the Bahamas and subsequently deported to Jamaica.

