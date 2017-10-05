Respected Clarendon Couple Murdered

Councillor of the Denbigh Division, Joel Williams, says a Clarendon couple Horace and Daisy Lyn, who were murdered yesterday afternoon may have been targeted.

He says the death of the Lyn’s is a loss to the country.

Councillor Williams says the Lyn’s home has been robbed many times and they may have been targeted on Tuesday evening.

He says the area is one which is more prone to robberies than murders.

The 71-year-old businessman, Horace Lyn and his 56-year-old wife, Daisy, were murdered at their house around 5:45 yesterday afternoon.

Mr. Lyn was shot multiple times in the upper body while Mrs. Lyn was shot in the back and her throat slashed.

