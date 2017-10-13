Search
Home Business Respected Financial Analyst, Sushil Jain, has Died

Respected Financial Analyst, Sushil Jain, has Died

Oct 12, 2017Business0

Like

The Jamaican business and financial community is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of business stalwart Sushil Jain.

Mr. Jain, who has been described by his peers and colleagues as the consummate professional, an astute businessman and a great advisor, possessed a wealth of knowledge and experience in business and financial management.

He served on several boards in the private and public sector, including Mayberry Investments where he was an integral member of their team as Director for over 11 years, Seprod, Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica and Price Waterhouse Coopers.

–30–

Previous PostFormer Housing Minister Denies Knowledge of Suspicious Activities at HAJ

Related articles

Govt & Opposition Spar Over Reports of Over-staffing at JUTC

Oct 13, 2017

‘Don’t Blame IMF for Jamaican Poverty’ – Lagarde

Oct 13, 2017

Finance Ministry Delegation Heads to Washington for IMF Meetings

Oct 13, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline