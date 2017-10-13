Respected Financial Analyst, Sushil Jain, has Died

The Jamaican business and financial community is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of business stalwart Sushil Jain.

Mr. Jain, who has been described by his peers and colleagues as the consummate professional, an astute businessman and a great advisor, possessed a wealth of knowledge and experience in business and financial management.

He served on several boards in the private and public sector, including Mayberry Investments where he was an integral member of their team as Director for over 11 years, Seprod, Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica and Price Waterhouse Coopers.

–30–