Home Evening News Respected Former Cop wants Grant for Commissioner
Ionie Ramsay-Nelson

Respected Former Cop wants Grant for Commissioner

Apr 06, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National 1

A former senior member of the Constabulary Force believes the Police Service Commission will make a grave mistake if the Acting Police Commissioner, Novelette Grant, is not given the top job.

Grant — who’s substantively a Deputy Commissioner of Police — was asked to act in the post for 90 days following the resignation of former Police Commissioner, Carl Williams, on January 6.

The 90-day period expires today.

However, there’s still no word from the PSC on who’s been selected to serve as Commissioner of Police.

Speaking on Cliff Hughes Online this morning, retired Superintendent Ionie Ramsay Nelson says Acting Commissioner Grant should get the job.

The retired Superintendent of Police acknowledges that Acting Commissioner Grant is fighting against the prevailing dominance of men in the Force.

But says she’s respected by members of the junior ranks of the force and the society.

Nationwide News understands that Acting Commissioner Grant and Assistant Commissioner Fitz Bailey are the front-runners for the job of Police Commissioner.

–30–

  • Kmi Fire

    I concur. Acting Police Commissioner, Novelette Grant should get the job, she’s doing a great job as far as I can see, looking IN from the OUTSIDE! She has proven herslef and IS respected by many.

