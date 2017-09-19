Results of NHT Institutional Review to be Revealed Shortly

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the findings of a review of the National Housing Trust, NHT, will be known ‘very shortly’.

In March this year, Prime Minister Holness announced that he’d ordered what he described as an ‘institutional review’ of the NHT.

At the time, Mr. Holness said the mandate of the Trust must be clear to meet the housing needs of Jamaicans.

Addressing a Jamaica Labour Party meeting in St. Catherine last night, Mr. Holness said the review will highlight ‘innovative’ ways to improve the provision of houses.

Yesterday, Opposition Leader and PNP President, Dr. Phillips criticized the government, saying it’s shameful not enough has been done to address squatting.

Dr. Phillips, who was speaking at the party’s Annual Conference yesterday, also pledged that a future PNP government would create a legal path to ensure 7-hundred-thousand people who’re squatting become ‘proud homeowners’.

However, Prime Minister Holness hit back at Dr. Phillips’s criticism.

