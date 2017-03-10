“Revenue Measures will have a Devastating Impact’, Peter Phillips

Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Dr Peter Phillips, is this afternoon voicing concerns with the tax package announced in Gordon House yesterday.

Finance Minister Audley Shaw announced a $13.5-billion tax package to help finance the 2017/2018 budget.

In a series of tweets this morning, Dr. Phillips says the revenue measures announced by the government will have a devastating impact on the working poor in Jamaica.

He says the measure relating to electricity will hurt pensioners and persons earning the minimum wage.

Minister Shaw yesterday announced a reduction on the threshold on the consumption of residential electricity that will attract GCT from 350 kilowatt hour per month to 150 kilowatt hour

Dr. Phillips also expressed concern for transport operators whom he says will now face increased fees and gas prices.

This, he claims while having to maintain current transportation rates.

This after the government announced an increase in the special consumption tax on gasoline.

The Opposition Spokesman also chastised the government on its plans to use $11.4-billion from the National Housing Trust for budgetary support.

He accused the administration of being less than forthright on the matter noting that up to three days ago they said NHT funds would not be used for budgetary support.

Dr. Phillips also accused the government of not keeping its promise to raise the income tax threshold without impose a tax package.

This is reference to the move to increase the income tax threshold to $1.5-million effective April 1.

The Opposition Spokesman will formally respond to the government when he makes his contribution to the budget debate next Tuesday.

