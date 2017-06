American Quarter-miler, Sanya Richards-Ross, has donated several items to be displayed in the coming National Sports Museum.

The items include the running vest she wore when she won the 400-metres gold at the 2012 Olympics, one of her training spikes and a copy of her book “Chasing Grace”.

Sports Minister Olivia Grange says she welcomes the Olympian’s generosity.

She’s encouraging others to follow Richards-Ross’s initiative.

