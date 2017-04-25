RIU MoBay Reopens After Explosion

The Riu Reggae Hotel in St James which was closed last Thursday due to an explosion on the property has been reopened.

The explosion left one dead and for others injured

President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) Omar Robinson told Nationwide News a short while ago that the hotel was reopened over the weekend following repairs and inspection by the St James Municipal Corporation and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

Nationwide News was not able to reach the hotel’s management this morning, but indications are that the hotel is in operation.

The incident happened at 3:30 Thursday afternoon when a boiler pump in a chiller room exploded.

Twenty-seven-year-old maintenance manager, Sederhori McIntosh, died at the hospital.

Four other hotel employees were also injured.

Meanwhile, Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, says the fire brigade has cleared the hotel to resume operations from a fire safety perspective.

The Fire Brigade has completed its preliminary report and is to submit a final report by the end of the week.

Minister McKenzie says a clearer picture of the circumstances that led to the explosion will be known by the end of this week.

Additionally, a team from several government agencies is to begin a review of the hotel’s operations tomorrow.

The team includes officials from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the St. James Municipal Corporation, the National Water Commission, the National Works Agency, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

The team will be led by CEO of the NWA, E.G. Hunter.

