Robinson Promises JLP a 3-0 By-Election Whipping

General Secretary of the People’s National Party, Julian Robinson, is describing today’s by-election in South East St. Mary as the most important in the country’s history.

Speaking at the PNP’s mass rally in Annotto Bay, St. Mary on Friday, Mr. Robinson promised to give the governing, Jamaica Labour Party a three love whipping today.

And, General Secretary of the JLP, Dr. Horace Chang says residents of South East St. Mary must vote for the JLP to reverse decades of neglect under the PNP.

He says he’s never seen such neglect in one constituency.

Dr. Horace Chang was speaking at JLP mass rally in Annotto Bay, St. Mary on Saturday.

