The ongoing feud between rival gangs in sections of Rockfort, in East Kingston has claimed another life.

A man, identified by residents as ‘Rat’, was gunned down on Commission Road, this afternoon.

Our news centre has been told that he’d left work to get lunch when he was pounced upon by unknown assailants who shot him.

He reportedly died on the spot.

Head of the East Kingston Police, Deputy Superintendent Robert Walker, says an investigation has been launched into the shooting.

–30–