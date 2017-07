Jamaica international Rodolph Austin has completed a move to Danish first division club Esbjerg FC.

Austin has inked a two-year deal worth in the region of £340-pound.

The Danish side is keen to add experience to a youthful squad following the team’s relegation from the Danish top flight last season.

The 32-year-old has 84 caps for the Jamaica national team.

He made his first appearance for Esbjerg in a practice match last Friday and was given the number 8 jersey.

