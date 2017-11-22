Rollout of New Grades 1-3 Curriculum Successful – Reid

Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, says this year’s rollout of the new National Standards Curriculum for Grades 1 to 3 has gone well.

Speaking with Nationwide News yesterday, Minister Reid says he’s not received any official complaints from stakeholders.

The goal of the new Curriculum is to improve the general academic performance, attitude and behaviour of students.

Under the new system, emphasis will be placed on project-based and problem-solving learning; with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics integrated at all levels.

Some teachers contacted Nationwide News to voice concerns about the rollout of the programme. They claim not enough material has been provided.

And, that educators in rural parishes are unable to access the online portal due to limited or no access to the internet.

However, Minister Reid says these are more than likely isolated cases.

