The Pediatric Department at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James has received ten incubators valued at just under $7-million from the Rotary Club of Montego Bay.

The incubators were handed over last week.

Head of Department for the Pediatric Ward and Special Care Nursery, Dr. Carlene Grant Davis, says the incubators will be occupied as soon as they reach the ward.

Dr. Grant Davis says the incubators could not have come at a better time.

