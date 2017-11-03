RSPL Preview

Portmore United will seek to return to winning ways when they play away to Reno in the Red Stripe Premier League, at the Frome Complex, on Sunday.

Portmore suffered their first and only defeat of the season on Wednesday, going down 1-nil to UWI.

In the other fixtures, Boys Town host Cavalier.

Humble Lion take on Sandals South Coast.

UWI are at home to Harbour View.

And Waterhouse welcome Tivoli Gardens.

Meanwhile, Arnett Gardens, the only undefeated side remaining in the competition entertain Montego Bay United in the Monday night encounter, at the Anthony Spaulding Complex.

