‘Rule of Law’ Now Jamaica’s Top Priority

The Andrew Holness administration says over the next three years, the rule of law and the timely delivery of justice will be its number one priority.

This means it’ll now be placing giving greater focus on justice than the economy, which was its main priority last year.

Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, made the disclosure in an interview Monday morning on Cliff Hughes Online.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte revealed the new priority as she was interviewed on ‘Ask the OPM’, saying the adherence to the rule of law is the standard by which the society is to be governed.

She says this is ahead of sustainable economic growth and job creation, which were the number one priorities for the government last year.

The Attorney General says this sends a signal to all government Ministries that this should be the priority in their planning.

In the interview, Mrs. Malahoo Forte addressed a range of questions on the government’s response to crime and the Mount Salem Zone of Special Operations.

–30–