Rupert Clarke Back in Court Today

Moravian pastor Rupert Clarke who has been charged for reportedly having sex with a girl under 16-years-old is scheduled to appear in the St. Elizabeth Circuit Court in Black River today.

The case was transferred to the circuit court earlier this month.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn has indicated that steps will be taken to have the matter transferred from the St. Elizabeth Circuit Court to Kingston.

This, in the context of concerns that the case may be prejudiced if it remains before the court in St. Elizabeth.

She says an an application for the transfer to Kingston would be made in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court.

The 64-year-old accused pastor is out on bail.

Clarke was reportedly caught with a 15-year-old girl in what the police described as “compromising position” on a secluded road in the rural community of Austin St. Elizabeth last December.

He’s been stripped of his pastoral duties in the Moravian Church in Jamaica.

