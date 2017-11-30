Rupert Clarke Pleads GUILTY to Having Sex with Minors

Former Moravian pastor, Rupert Clarke who was charged with having sex with two minors has pleaded guilty.

The former pastor admitted guilt on two counts of having sex with the minors yesterday in the St. Elizabeth Circuit Court.

The 64-year-old pleaded guilty after losing his bid to have his matter remain in St. Elizabeth.

The prosecution was successful in having the controversial matter transferred to the Home Circuit Court in downtown, Kingston. The prosecution argued that in the interest of justice the matter should be transferred. Lengthy submissions went up to about 5:30 yesterday afternoon.

Clarke was being represented by defence attorney Deborah Martin.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, who spoke with Nationwide News last evening says the submissions lasted some 3-hours. She says following this, the court ruled that the ‘change of venue application’ made by the prosecution was successful.

It was at this point that the defence changed how it wished to proceed in the matter.

She says following the meeting, Ms. Martin indicated that her client wished to be pled.

Ms. Llewellyn says Clarke pleaded guilty to having sex with the girls; one of whom was 15 at the time of the incidents.

Sentencing in the matter is set for March 8 next year. Ms. Llewellyn says the defence will be calling character witnesses. A social enquiry report has also been ordered. The former clergyman will remain on bail.

The case against the 64-year-old came to light after Clarke was caught with the 15-year-old girl in what the police described as a “compromising position” on a secluded road in the rural community of Austin, St. Elizabeth last December.

–30–