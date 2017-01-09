Rupert Clarke Sex Scandal Unfolds

Nationwide News has learned about more explosive developments in the deepening child sex abuse scandal engulfing 64-year-old Moravian Pastor, Rupert Clarke.

Clarke has been charged with the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Today, Nationwide News spoke with close family members of the girl. They made more damaging and disturbing allegations about the Pastor. They tell us that an older sister of the 15-year-old girl has a child for Pastor Clarke. That child is now 3-years-old.

In a revealing interview with us this afternoon, family members also claimed that Clarke asked the 22-year-old mother to abort the child. But she refused.

A 17-year-old sister also revealed to us today that she, too, had been sexually involved with the pastor as an underage girl.

Nationwide News this afternoon spoke with three close family members of the 15-year-old girl who’s allegedly been sexually abused by 64-year-old Rupert Clarke.

Our news team found her mother and two older sisters.

One of the sisters, who’s now 17-years-old, told us that like her younger sister, she too has been sexually abused by Pastor Clarke.

She says she met Clarke and started a relationship with him after getting a ride home from him one day. She says she was 15 at the time. We can’t name her as she’s still a minor.

She told us this afternoon stories about how the accused pastor never wore a wedding ring, saying this always made her suspicious.

She says to have sex they’d usually meet close to a mine, nearly two blocks away from her house in St. Elizabeth.

She claimed they would have sex in his car. She says he never came by the family’s house.

The 17-year-old girl says she was always afraid of getting caught. A fear she says he never seemed to have. She became emotional when asked why she did it when she knew it was wrong.

She says he gave her regular supplies of groceries, and money for the duration of time they were together. She says they’d ended their relationship.

She eventually turned to the matter involving her 15-year-old sister.

She says she’d asked her to collect groceries from the accused pastor on the night when he was allegedly caught with her by the police.

She says her sister told her he demanded sex in exchange for the groceries, and dragged her into his parked car.

The 17-year-old mother says her younger sister looked embarrassed and upset, when she returned home on Sunday, January 1, this year. But says the younger teen was at first unwilling to say exactly what had happened.

She says, since then, the entire family has been living in turmoil.

Being pointed out in a crowd by members of Pastor Clarke’s congregation, and being blamed for his arrest.

She says persons unknown to them have also been visiting their home. She says that’s become the norm.

The distraught 17 year old says she wants to drink poison because she’s stressed.

She also claimed that another of her sisters, who’s now 22-years-old, has a 3-year old child for the pastor.

We’re unable to independently verify that claim. She says he doesn’t support the child financially.

We also learned today that the mother of the 15-year-old girl the pastor is alleged to have abused, is in her 50s. She told she has 11 children and is a domestic helper.

She told us today that she knows nothing about the pastor; except for the one time she’d seen him, driving by her.

She didn’t say much about him.

The mother says she’s always asked her daughter who got her pregnant, but never got a response.

She says she got a similar lack of response when she asked her 17-year-old daughter the source of groceries and weekly allowance she got.

The mother says the people in the community have been saying a lot of negative things about how she’s raised her daughters.

She says she’s shocked by claims that she allows her daughters to have sex with older men in exchange for money.

She also denies being sexually involved with the pastor.

She says since the father of her children passed away 11 years ago, she’s worked hard to support her 11 children.

She says she’ll cooperate with the investigators as they build a case against Pastor Clarke.

In the meantime, the family they’re now living in fear, since news broke two weeks ago of the allegations of sexual misconduct of the pastor.

The police say Clarke was found in a compromising position with the 15-year-old in his parked car on the night of December 28 in a secluded area in St. Elizabeth.

He’s since been charged with having sex with a girl under 16 years.

In the meantime, the 15 year old victim and her 13 year old sister have been placed in state care.

This was confirmed to Nationwide News by the children’s mother.

Mother and Sister of 15 year old victim speaking this afternoon with Nationwide News. The mother says her health has deteriorated since the incident.

-30-