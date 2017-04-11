Russell Optimistic in Preparation for World Championships

National representative, Janieve Russell, says Jamaica will be well represented in the women’s 400-metres hurdles at the World Championships in London, later this year.

Russell says she expects team Jamaica to create several upsets at the championships.

Meanwhile, Olympian Christania Williams believes she’ll recover from a back injury in time to challenge for a spot on Jamaica’s team to the London World Championships.

Williams was a member of Jamaica’s 4×100-metres silver medal relay team at the Rio Olympics, last year.

