Sacking of FLA Workers Threatens to Derail Partnership for Prosperity

President of the Jamaica Civil Service Association, JCSA, O’Neil Grant, says the sacking on Tuesday of three employees of the Firearm Licensing Authority, FLA, without any reason, threatens to derail the Partnership for a Prosperous Jamaica agreement.

His declaration follows a meeting yesterday with the FLA’s CEO, Shane Dalling.

The meeting was called to discuss the firing of the three employees, including Director of the Audit and Complaints Department, Michael Dixon.

Mr. Grant had called for them to be immediately reinstated, saying they’d not been found culpable of any wrongdoing in any investigation. But he says during yesterday’s meeting, Mr. Dalling insisted he’ll not reinstate the employees. He says Mr. Dalling said he doesn’t need to give any reason for their termination.

Mr. Grant says he’ll be writing to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

The JCSA President says he doesn’t understand Mr. Dalling’s actions.

-30-