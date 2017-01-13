‘Safety Concerns Did Not Push Me’ – Mair

Former Chairman of the state-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC, Gregory Mair, is rejecting suggestions that concerns about his physical safety led to his resignation.

Yesterday, Transport and Mining Minister, Mike Henry, raised the issue of security concerns when asked whether he was surprised at Mr. Mair’s resignation.

Mr. Mair says he’s compelled to make it clear that his physical safety did not factor in his resignation.

The former JUTC Board Chairman told our news center this afternoon that at no time during his tenure did he have any fear regarding his physical safety.

Mr. Mair says he’s absolutely not aware of any security concerns regarding the safety of any JUTC Director.

In an interview with our news centre last evening, Minister Henry also cited personal reasons for Mr. Mair’s resignation, saying he was dealing with business and family pressures. But our sources say the relationship between Mr. Mair and Minister Henry has soured.

At the heart of the dispute is the direction that the Mair-led Board was taking the state-owned bus company.

In recent days, Mr. Mair was reportedly chastised by the portfolio Minister. He’s responded by stepping side.

Nationwide News disclosed yesterday that Mr. Mair had submitted his resignation to Minister Henry.

Mair this afternoon declined to comment on why he’s chosen to step aside.

Yesterday, the Transport Minister referred to the murder of former JUTC Board Chairman, Douglas Chambers, eight years ago and went on to say he’s not surprised that Mr. Mair has quit the post.

Mr. Mair was appointed Chairman of the JUTC in April last year.

