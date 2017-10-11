Sakima Not Relying on KO to Beat ‘Sub-Zero’

Boxer Sakima “Mr. Smooth” Mullings, is warning his fans not to expect a knockout when he takes on Ramel “Sub Zero” Lewis in their six round welterweight contest. on Saturday.
Mullings says they are both equally match.
–30–
Dennis Brooks
Stevian Simmonds