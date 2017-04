Jamaica’s Sakima Mullings will star favorite when he take on Winston “The Punisher” Matthews in the Wray and Nephew Contender Boxing Series.

The five round Junior Middleweight contest is set for the Chinese Benevolent Association tonight.

Mullings goes into the ring with a record of 19-wins and 3-losses, while Matthews has a professional record of 1-win and a draw.

Mullings, who is a natural Welterweight, says he’s not worried about moving up in weight class.

