Salada Registers 28% Bump in Net Profits
Salada Registers 28% Bump in Net Profits

Feb 07, 2017

Salada Foods is reporting a 28-percent increase in net profit for the quarter ended December 2016.

According to the company’s unaudited financials released yesterday, net profit was just over $17-million.

The net profit for the same period in 2015 was was just over $13-million.

In his report to shareholders, company chairman Patrick Williams indicated that the increase was due to more sales, improved margins and gains in investments.

Meanwhile, revenue for the period was also boosted, amounting to just over 195-million dollars, a 4-percent increase when compared to 2015.

In 2015, the company’s revenue was just over $188-million.

