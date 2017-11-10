Search
Sammy Rejects ‘Amnesty’ Label

Nov 10, 2017Sports0

Former West Indies captain, Darren Sammy, is rejecting the ‘amnesty’ label being offered to senior players currently on the fringes of the regional side.

Cricket West Indies have offered an amnesty to senior players who have not played in the domestic league to represent the Caribbean on the senior team.

However, Sammy finds the term offensive and says it suggests that they’ve done something illegal.

Sammy says the participation of senior players will not do much to improve the fortunes of the Caribbean side.

