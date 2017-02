Agriculture Minister Karl Samuda is defending his decision to fire the entire directorate of the Agricultural Credit Board.

He says that process would also address the issue of the People’s Coorporative Banks being answerable to both the ACB and the Department of Cooperatives and Friendly Societies.

But Mr. Samuda says he wasn’t confident in the ACB’s ability to achieve that goal in a timely manner.

He says because of this, he fired the board on February 8.

