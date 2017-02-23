Search
Home Evening News Samuda Dismisses Concerns of ‘Pork Glut’
KarlSamudaC20080513RB (1)

Samuda Dismisses Concerns of ‘Pork Glut’

Feb 23, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Agriculture Minister, Karl Samuda, is dismissing concerns raised by the Opposition about the state of the local pork industry.

Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture, Dr. Dayton Campbell, has claimed farmers are upset at the continued granting of import licences for agricultural produce.

He says this is causing a glut and forcing many farmers out of business. But Mr. Samuda says the local market is doing well.

Minister Samuda says only pork tails and bellies are imported into the country because local producers can’t meet the demand. But he says even these imports are declining.

Minister Samuda says the government is even looking to export Jamaican pork and its byproducts.

Minister Karl Samuda was speaking at a press conference yesterday.

-30-

Previous PostMedical Doctor Testifies at #DeathSquadTrial

Related articles

57315court2

Investigator Testifies at #DeathSquadTrial

Feb 23, 2017

Karl-Samuda Official Agri

Samuda Defends Sacking of ACB Directorate

Feb 23, 2017

andrew-holness-at-imf-announcement

Holness Prepared for NHT Backlash

Feb 23, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History