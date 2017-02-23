Samuda Dismisses Concerns of ‘Pork Glut’

Agriculture Minister, Karl Samuda, is dismissing concerns raised by the Opposition about the state of the local pork industry.

Opposition Spokesman on Agriculture, Dr. Dayton Campbell, has claimed farmers are upset at the continued granting of import licences for agricultural produce.

He says this is causing a glut and forcing many farmers out of business. But Mr. Samuda says the local market is doing well.

Minister Samuda says only pork tails and bellies are imported into the country because local producers can’t meet the demand. But he says even these imports are declining.

Minister Samuda says the government is even looking to export Jamaican pork and its byproducts.

Minister Karl Samuda was speaking at a press conference yesterday.

