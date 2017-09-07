Search
Samuda Lashes PNP for ‘Vulgar Campaign’ to Undermine Crime Fight

Sep 07, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Government Senator Matthew Samuda is accusing the PNP of being on a vulgar campaign to undermine the crime fight.

Members of the PNP top brass, including Dr. Peter Phillips, Julian Robinson and Peter Bunting, have criticized the implementation of the Mount Salem zone of special operations.

But Senator Samuda fired back in a statement yesterday.

He says he’s particularly surprised and disturbed by the posture of Mr. Bunting.

Samuda says, in a radio interview this week, Mr. Bunting named two communities which he claimed the security forces wanted to be declared zones.

Senator Samuda says Mr. Bunting was reckless and has risked alerting criminals about the possible intentions of law enforcement.

Senator Samuda says the Opposition should rethink its posture on efforts to fight crime, and abandon what he describes as its desperate lust for power.

He’s also criticizing the Opposition Leader, Dr. Peter Phillips, who’s called on Prime Minister Holness to limit his public comment on the zones and leave it to the security forces to provide updates.

