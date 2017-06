Christopher Samuda says he plans to restructure the Jamaica Olympic Association as a business if he’s successful in his bid to be elected president of the Association.

Samuda, who’s the head of the Jamaica Paralympic Association, says sports is a big business that requires a corporate structure that will facilitate good corporate governance.

Samuda, who’ll be going up against Vishu Tolan for the top job, believes it’s time to monetize the JOA.

The elections are set for June 27.

–30–