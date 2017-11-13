Sandals Registers First Premier League Win

Sandals South Coast registered their first win of the Red Stripe Premier League, with a 1-0 victory over Boys Town, at the Frome Complex, yesterday.

Obrian Bent scored the lone goal in the 90th minute for the hotel men.

Coach of Sandals Aaron Lawrence, says this is the first of many victories.

Lawrence says winning their first match at home made the victory even sweeter.

In the other results, Tivoli beat Humble Lion 2-nil, Cavalier and UWI drew 1-1, and Portmore United held Arnett Gardens to a nil-nil draw.

Meanwhile, Harbour View entertain Reno in the Monday Night encounter at the Harbour View Stadium.

