Sandals Staying in Antigua Despite Row with Browne Admin

CEO of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart says he’ll not be pulling the hotel chain from Antigua and Barbuda, despite an ongoing conflict with the Gaston Browne Administration.

Prime Minster Browne launched a broadside against Sandals International on Nationwide @5, last evening.

Mr. Stewart says Sandals will not allow a petty squabble with Prime Minister Browne, to force it to leave the country.

Prime Minister Browne has, among other things, accused Sandals Resorts International of using its influence to demand unreasonable tax concessions.

Mr. Stewart says this is not true.

