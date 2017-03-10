Search
4 July 2016; Kumar Sangakkara of Jamaica Tallawahs hits a 6 during Match 7 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs at Queen's Park Oval, in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Photo by Randy Brooks/Sportsfile

Sangakkara Headlines List of Overseas Stars for CPL T20

Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka and the New Zealand pair of Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum headline a marquee list of overseas players that will feature in this season’s CPL Twenty20.

The CPL Player Draft is set to take place in Barbados on tomorrow.

The trio have been retained by the Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders, for the fifth edition of the competition.

Also making a return is Sangakkara’s countryman Lasith Malinga, who will don the colours of St Lucia Stars, having played previously for Amazon Warriors.

South Africa’s Chris Morris, who has been a mainstay in his country’s limited overs team, will join Chris Gayle at the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Meanwhile, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will make his tournament debut having been recruited by the Barbados Tridents.

