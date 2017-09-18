‘Say No to BUY-Election’ – Phillips

PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips, is criticising the government for its decision to announce a multi-million dollar road rehabilitation project in St. Mary ahead of the pending by-election in South East St. Mary.

He says votes in the upcoming by-election ‘are not for sale’.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the launch of a $625-million road rehabilitation project for the parish of St. Mary.

Work is to start in October.

Meanwhile, two former PNP presidents have pledged their support to the party’s candidate in South East St Mary, a political newcomer, Dr. Shane Alexis.

Former Prime Minister P.J Patterson says Dr. Alexis’ campaign team can call on him at any time.

P.J. Patterson, former Prime Minister and PNP President, speaking yesterday at the PNP’s Annual National Conference at the National Arena in Kingston.

And, Portia Simpson Miller also pledged to help Dr. Alexis take the seat.

The by-election in South East St. Mary became necessary following the sudden death of the former Member of Parliament, the PNP’s Dr. Winston Green.

Dr. Alexis and the JLP’s Dr. Norman Dunn will contest the election. It’s understood that the Prime Minister will announce the date for the by-election soon.

