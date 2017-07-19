Scammers Force Western Union to Close 7 Outlets

Grace Kennedy is closing seven of its Western Union locations in the country because of what it says is an unusually high number of fraudulent transactions.

Most of the locations are in western parishes. The company says the closures are temporary. They are expected to last a few days to a few weeks, as Western Union reviews its systems.

Since Monday, seven Western Union outlets have been closed. Three in Montego Bay; one in Lucea, Hanover; one in Falmouth, Trelawny; one in Brown’s Town, St. Ann; and one in Spanish Town. It’s not certain when they’ll reopen.

Noel Greenland is the Senior Vice President of Operations at Grace Kennedy Money Services, which holds the franchise for Western Union in the Caribbean.

He says they’ve noticed an increase in those locations being used for scamming.

It’s the second time in five years that Grace Kennedy has been forced to lock down several of its Western Union offices.

In 2012, the company closed 14 locations in Montego Bay for several days due to scamming.

Since then, Greenland says the scammers have got smarter and more sophisticated.

He says while Grace Kennedy had implemented measures to prevent its money transfer facilities from being used in scamming, it’s now forced to step up its vigilance.

Greenland says in the interim, customers can visit one of Western Union’s other 130 locations islandwide.

