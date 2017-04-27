Scammers Targeting Pensioners

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Shahine Robinson, says pensioners are now being targeted by scammers.

Speaking this afternoon in the House of Representatives, she said the scammers are pretending to be employees of the National insurance Scheme, NIS.

Mrs. Robinson was making her contribution to Sectoral Debate. She’s encouraging pensioners to contact the police if they have suspicions about persons who approach them.

Shahine Robinson says pensioners should be respected and protected for their service to the country.

–30–