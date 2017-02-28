School Girl Fight Leaves One Dead

A teenage girl has been taken into police custody after fatally stabbing another female schoolmate last night.

The deceased has been identified as 16-year-old Shaniekey Brown, also known as Ribbon.

It’s understood both girls are students of Merlene Ottey High School in Hanover.

Reports are that at about 10:00 last night, the girls were at a party in the community of Johnson Town when an altercation developed between them.

It’s reported that the accused left the party and returned with a knife which she reportedly used to stab Brown.

Brown reportedly received several stab wounds to the body.

The police, who are investigating, visited the school this morning.

They’re unable to name the accused killer because she’s a minor.

