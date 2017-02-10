School Girl Fight Leaves One in Hospital Nursing Stab Wounds

A student of St. Andrew High School for girls is in hospital this afternoon after she was yesterday stabbed by a female student of Camperdown High School.

Director of Safety and Security in Schools, Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Coleridge Minto, has confirmed the incident.

He says it happened in downtown, Kingston.

He says the students were fighting when one was stabbed.

ASP Minto says she was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital, where she was admitted in stable condition.

It’s not clear if the other student was arrested.

Principal of the St. Andrew High School, Sharon Reid, says the situation is being closely monitored.

Sharon Reid says both schools are engaging in discussion about the matter.

-30-