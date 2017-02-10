Search
Home Latest_MA School Girl Fight Leaves One in Hospital Nursing Stab Wounds
school stabbing

School Girl Fight Leaves One in Hospital Nursing Stab Wounds

Feb 10, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

A student of St. Andrew High School for girls is in hospital this afternoon after she was yesterday stabbed by a female student of Camperdown High School.

Director of Safety and Security in Schools, Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Coleridge Minto, has confirmed the incident.

He says it happened in downtown, Kingston.

He says the students were fighting when one was stabbed.

ASP Minto says she was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital, where she was admitted in stable condition.

It’s not clear if the other student was arrested.

Principal of the St. Andrew High School, Sharon Reid, says the situation is being closely monitored.

Sharon Reid says both schools are engaging in discussion about the matter.

-30-

Previous PostCab Drivers Defiant Over Govt Directive to Remove Tint

Related articles

cricket-ball

Samuels Urging Consistency with the Bat in Super 50

Feb 10, 2017

track stadium

Weekend Athletics Preview

Feb 10, 2017

shineka gray

Two Men Charged with Shineka Gray’s Murder

Feb 10, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS