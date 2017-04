Papine take on Excelsior, while Munro face Wolmers’ in the ISSA/JHF under-16 boys high school Hockey competition at the Mona Turf, today.

In the girls’ section, Mona play Excelsior and Immaculate Conception tussle with Merl Grove.

Meanwhile, in yesterday’s results, Clan Carty beat Kingston College 1-0, While Denbigh and York Castle drew 0-0.

In the girls’ results, Papine blanked Wolmer’s 3-0, while St. Hughes and Denbigh drew 0-0.

