School Teacher Charged with Assaulting Gr. 5 Student

A 45-year-old grade five teacher who allegedly broke the hand of a 12-year-old student has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

She’s Alice Smith of Friendship Primary School in St. Catherine.

Smith appeared in the St Catherine parish court yesterday.

However, the matter was rescheduled for November 21.

Allegations are that the student was misbehaving in class and was sent to stand behind a door when Smith slammed the door on the student’s hand and broke it.

The child was taken to a doctor for treatment and the police called.

Smith’s $100,000 station bail has been extended until her next court appearance.

