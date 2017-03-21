Search
Home Crime and Court Schoolboy Stabbed at Eltham High
school stabbing

Schoolboy Stabbed at Eltham High

Mar 21, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

A male student was stabbed during an altercation at the Eltham High School, in St. Catherine yesterday afternoon.

Superintendent Ralford Hardy of the St. Catherine North Police says the student was stabbed by men who invaded the school grounds.

He says the men had escaped before the police arrived on the scene.

Superintendent Hardy says the principal is to prepare a comprehensive report about the incident for the police.



Superintendent Ralford Hardy was speaking last evening with Nationwide News.

-30-

Previous PostTransport Minister to Begin Consultations on Bus & Taxi Fares

Related articles

CIBCFIRSTCARIBBEAN LOGO_FC_2C_RGB_2013_09_05_10_45_46

CIBC Suspends Dormant Account Charges Immediately

Mar 21, 2017

bruce-golding-740

Former PM says Budget is Fiscally Sound; Disagrees with GCT on Health Insurance

Mar 21, 2017

Peter Phillips PNP Meeting

Phillips to be Affirmed as PNP President Sunday

Mar 21, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS