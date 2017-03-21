Schoolboy Stabbed at Eltham High

A male student was stabbed during an altercation at the Eltham High School, in St. Catherine yesterday afternoon.

Superintendent Ralford Hardy of the St. Catherine North Police says the student was stabbed by men who invaded the school grounds.

He says the men had escaped before the police arrived on the scene.

Superintendent Hardy says the principal is to prepare a comprehensive report about the incident for the police.





Superintendent Ralford Hardy was speaking last evening with Nationwide News.

