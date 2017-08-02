Search
Scores of Delinquent Firearm Holders Flock to FLA to Regularise

Aug 02, 2017

A large crowd gathered outside the offices of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) on Monday as scores of delinquent firearm holders made efforts to become regularized.

This following news of the FLA’s first day of joint operations with the police to find delinquent licensed gun owners.

Chief Executive Officer at the FLA, Shane Dalling, says persons also came from overseas.

Mr. Dalling says there was one firearm holder who hadn’t been regularised since 1998.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dalling says he’ll be writing to the Commissioner of Police, George Quallo, requesting more police support to carry out operations.

Since the enforcement drive started on July 1, Mr. Dalling says more than 1,200 people have come in to the FLA to become regularised.

