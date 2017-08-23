Scores of JCTU Members Not Feeling Benefits of Raised Tax Threshold

President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, JCTU, Helene Davis Whyte says about half of her members have not benefited from the increase in the Personal Income Tax threshold.

She says as a result, they are not taking this into consideration in their wage negotiations.

The JCTU is requesting a 60-percent salary increase for public sector workers over two years.

Helene Davis Whyte was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

The government raised the personal income tax threshold to $1-million in 2016, and $1.5-million in April this year.

This has resulted in more than 250,000 workers getting back as much as 18-thousand dollars a month that would have otherwise gone to paying taxes.

