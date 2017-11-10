Scorpions to Begin Day 2 on 77-1

The Jamaica Scorpions will resume on 77 for 1 on day two of their rain-affected regional Digicel 4-day Match against the Barbados Pride, at Sabina Park.

John Campbell 42 and Garth Garvey 31 are the not out batsmen.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago will resume on 332 for 3 in their match against The Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Queens Park Oval.

Jason Mohammed is unbeaten on 99 and Denesh Ramdin 104 not out.

Kyle Hope 68, Amir Jangoo 3 and Yannic Cariah 49 are the batsmen back in the pavilion.

