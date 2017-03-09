Scotiabank Clocks $2.2bn in Early 2017 Net Profits

President and CEO of Scotia Group, Jackie Sharp is reporting net profit of just over $2.2-billion for the three months ended January 2017.

This represents a $250-million increase over the $1.96-billion reported for the same period in 2016.

Ms. Sharp says this improvement represents a consistently solid performance for the company with all areas showing strong growth.

She says as the company continues to execute its “strategic priority” of creating greater convenience at lower costs, Scotia has managed to enhance its service delivery.

Sharp says Scotia Group will continue to focus on strategic imperatives at it aims to deliver long term growth and value to shareholders.

