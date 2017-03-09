Search
Home Business Scotiabank Clocks $2.2bn in Early 2017 Net Profits
scotiabank-photo

Scotiabank Clocks $2.2bn in Early 2017 Net Profits

Mar 09, 2017Business0

Like

President and CEO of Scotia Group, Jackie Sharp is reporting net profit of just over $2.2-billion for the three months ended January 2017.

This represents a $250-million increase over the $1.96-billion reported for the same period in 2016.

Ms. Sharp says this improvement represents a consistently solid performance for the company with all areas showing strong growth.

She says as the company continues to execute its “strategic priority” of creating greater convenience at lower costs, Scotia has managed to enhance its service delivery.

Sharp says Scotia Group will continue to focus on strategic imperatives at it aims to deliver long term growth and value to shareholders.

–30–

Previous PostRussell to Oppose JADCo Appeal

Related articles

Pension

JCTU Leaders Insist They’re NOT Against Contributory Govt Pension Scheme

Mar 09, 2017

Arrest Handcuffs

Three Arrested in MOCA Job Scam Crackdown

Mar 09, 2017

Holness-Chinese MOU Parliament

Progress in Relocating Parliamentary Building to Heroes Circle

Mar 09, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline