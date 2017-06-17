Sculptor wants Usain Bolt’s statue to inspire youngsters.

Renowned Jamaican sculptor, Basil Watson, says he hopes his statue of Usain Bolt will be an inspiration for future generations.

Bolt’s statue is expected in Jamaica in August and is expected to be unveiled in October. The statue will be mounted at the national stadium.

Watson says the statue not only depict the physical attributes of Bolt but also his charisma.

The Statue of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is expected to be completed by November, while the statues of Veronica Campbell-Brown and Asafa Powell is slated for completion next year.

