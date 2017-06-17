Search
Home Sports Sculptor wants Usain Bolt’s statue to inspire youngsters.
usain-bolt-medals

Sculptor wants Usain Bolt’s statue to inspire youngsters.

Jun 17, 2017Sports0

Like

Renowned Jamaican sculptor, Basil Watson, says he hopes his statue of Usain Bolt will be an inspiration for future generations.

Bolt’s statue is expected in Jamaica in August and is expected to be unveiled in October. The statue will be mounted at the national stadium.

 

 

Watson says the statue not only depict the physical attributes of Bolt but also his charisma.

 

 

Basil Watson renowned Jamaican sculptor.

 

The Statue of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is expected to be completed by November, while the statues of Veronica Campbell-Brown and Asafa Powell is slated for completion next year.

 

–30–

Previous PostSewage pipe repairs at the Rio Cobre to be completed on Saturday.

Related articles

flash_flood

Flash Flood Watch in effect for all parishes.

Jun 17, 2017

Gang Violence

Alleged gangster shot and killed by cronies in Montego Bay.

Jun 17, 2017

Jamaica Police Walking

Councillor calls for limited state of emergency in parts of St. James.

Jun 17, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS