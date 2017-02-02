SDA Elder Arrested on Sex Charges

President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica, Pastor Everett Brown, is this afternoon condemning any act of unlawful sexual behavior or abuse of minors.

This, following the arrest of an elder in the Adventist church yesterday.

The Elder is said to be a member of the Heywood Hall Adventist church in St. Mary.

He’s been arrested by investigators from the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse,CISOCA.

He’s to be questioned in relation to allegations of unlawful sexual behavior involving a minor.

Pastor Brown says while the church awaits the outcome of the investigations, the ethical standard of the church must be upheld.

He says the church will cooperate with the authorities in bringing to justice those who’ve violated the laws of the land.

He says the church will uphold its high Christians values and will not shelter any worker or member who violates the law.

Meanwhile, Pastor Brown is sympathizing with the victims and their families who’ve been traumatized by abuse of any kind.