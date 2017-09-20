SE St Mary By-Election Announcement Coming Soon

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says he’ll announce the date for the by-elections in South East St. Mary, shortly.

In an interview on Cliff Hughes Online yesterday, Mr. Holness refused to say how soon he’d announce the election date.

He suggested he’ll make the announcement in the constituency.

The People’s National Party’s Dr. Shane Alexis is going up against the governing Jamaica Labour Party’s Dr. Norman Dunn in what’s expected to be a hotly contested election.

Mr. Holness says his party has an excellent chance of winning.

Dr. Dunn lost the seat by five votes to the PNP’s Dr Winston Green in the 2016 General Elections.

Dr. Green died suddenly last month, leaving the seat vacant.

