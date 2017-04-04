Search
Second #DeathSquadTrial Stalled

The second of three murder trials of Police Constable, Collis ‘Chucky’ Brown, was today postponed in the Home Circuit Court in downtown, Kingston.

The trial was postponed because the judge who’s set to hear the matter is currently in the final stages of another case.

Brown is to return to court on September 18 when a trial date is expected be set.

He’s accused of the triple murder of Andrew Fearon, Damoy Dawkins and Dwayne Douglas on December 13, 2012.

Brown is also charged with murdering Robert ‘Gutty’ Dawkins on January 10, 2009 in Clarendon.

His attorney, Norman Godrey, signaled in court today that he’ll be making a bail application on his behalf on Wednesday this week.

Brown has been accused by the Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM, of being involved in extrajudicial killings in Clarendon.

He denied the allegation during a case last month when he was freed of murdering Fabian Dinnal. He’s been refused bail multiple times and has been in custody since 2014.

