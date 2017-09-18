SecuriPOC will Avoid ‘Heavy-handed’ Approach, says Moses

Chairman of the newly formed Security Programme Oversight Committee, SECURIPOC, Peter Moses, says agencies under the National Security Ministry have nothing to fear with the creation of the body.

The Committee is to ensure that key performance indicators by departments and agencies under the ambit of the Ministry of National security are met.

Mr. Moses says SECURIPOC will not seek to be heavy handed.

The fifteen member committee is to meet every two months. It comprises members of civil society, academia and the private sector.

In the meantime National Security Minister Robert Montague is urging state agencies to work with the new committee to ensure targets are met.

He says a limited budget isn’t usually the reason why targets aren’t achieved.

Both men were speaking last week at the Ministry of National Security head office on Oxford Road in St. Andrew.

